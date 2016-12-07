Love Harry Potter & Star Wars? Bring This To Your Next Nail Appointment

The intersection of fandom and beauty reached an all-time high this year. Harry Potter-themed makeup palettes hit the internet, Marvel's Avengers cast got turned into lip balms, even the cult film Mean Girls had its moment in the makeup spotlight.
As the cosmetics category exploded with nods to TV shows, movies, and books so, too, did the nail category. Amateur and professional manicurists around the globe have been pulling inspiration from pop culture in seriously cool ways in 2016. We'd even venture to say that the fandom-inspired manis of late have been more jaw-dropping than many of the sold-out palettes on Etsy.
Whether or not you're interested in adorning yourself with all nine members of the Fellowship, you can't deny the skill that goes into teeny-tiny works of nail art. But really, don't you want to hop on the nostalgia train and check out some manicures that would make Joss Whedon proud? Or try out a subtle way to rock a Storm Trooper on your pointer? Ahead, we've rounded up the very best fandom nails we've encountered on — where else? — Instagram.