I mean, we knew Jenner's butt was impressive, but can it really stretch a belt loop that much? Is each cheek really the size of her own head? Maybe! But the 19-year-old does have a track record for artificially enhancing her body, including with Spanx and lip injections — and there's nothing wrong with those things! There's nothing wrong with Jenner Photoshopping her butt on Instagram either! Unless it inaccurately represents a product she's promoting, especially since FashionNova is including the photo in their listing of the jeans. We might never get an answer to this question, just like we'll never know if a lonely tree makes a sound in a forest, but in both cases, life goes on.