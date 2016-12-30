While our ancestors asked themselves, "If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?" we're asking ourselves an equally pressing question: Did Kylie Jenner photoshop her butt in this Instagram? Fans think so, and they're kind of pissed. Early this week, Mashable reports that the youngest Jenner daughter posted a sponsored photo on Instagram in support of jeans brand FashionNova. In usual Kylie Jenner fashion, her backside was on full display. Like full, full display. Almost...too full. After comparing the photo on social media to the photo of the jeans on the brand's website, fans noticed a remarkable difference in the structure of the pants online versus how they supposedly sit on the lip kit queen. Namely, it's the belt loops. Does this look right to you?
I mean, we knew Jenner's butt was impressive, but can it really stretch a belt loop that much? Is each cheek really the size of her own head? Maybe! But the 19-year-old does have a track record for artificially enhancing her body, including with Spanx and lip injections — and there's nothing wrong with those things! There's nothing wrong with Jenner Photoshopping her butt on Instagram either! Unless it inaccurately represents a product she's promoting, especially since FashionNova is including the photo in their listing of the jeans. We might never get an answer to this question, just like we'll never know if a lonely tree makes a sound in a forest, but in both cases, life goes on.
