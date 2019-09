Carrie Fisher's Best Quotes Offer Words To Live By

She was also whip-smart on aging in magazine interviews."You know what happens to old celebrities? They die or go to Vegas," she once told Rolling Stone And her iconic feminist roast of George Lucas will live forever."Hi I'm Mrs. Han Solo, and I'm an alcoholic. I'm an alcoholic because George Lucas ruined my life." she said during the American Film Institute's ceremony for George Lucas' Lifetime Achievement Award "You told me I couldn't [wear a bra] because there was no underwear in space," she said later during that same speech.Fisher's takes on drugs and sanity were affirmational for many that don't adhere to certain social mores."I slept with some nerd," she told Vanity Fair of her casting as Leia in Star Wars. "I hope it was George [Lucas] ... I took too many drugs to remember.""I don't think I was ever suicidal, and that's probably because of drugs," she told Rolling Stone But its her words about her most iconic role that really stick with us."I like Princess Leia," she told Terry Gross on Fresh Air . "I like how she handles things. I like how she treats people. She tells the truth. She, you know, gets what she wants done. I don't have a real problem with Princess Leia. I've sort of melded with her over time."