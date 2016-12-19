The Best & Worst Celebrity Holiday Cards

Not to get all contemplative in a story you likely clicked on for some frivolous (yet festive) entertainment, but doesn't the holiday card seem like a tradition that might not be a thing anymore, in five or 10 years?



Everything made of paper is going the way of the dinosaur. (And e-cards just aren't quite as fun, somehow.) But most of all, there is simply no need to update your friends on how you and yours are doing — i.e. how fantastic your life is and how cute your kids are — when you do that 365 days a year via Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.



But for now, we're happy to report that holiday cards are indeed still a thing in 2016. And as long as they're around, so too will seasonal celebrity greetings. We've gathered up some of the more memorable cards celebs have shared over the years. There's quite a variety of styles, but they're certainly all eye-catching. (For better or worse — we'll let you be the judge.)