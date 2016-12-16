Jay Z's New Doc Series Is The Night Of Meets Making A Murderer

Kalief Browder is a New York City Black man who was the victim of a stunning miscarriage of justice. Browder spent three years on Rikers Island without getting a trial. His ordeal, which defies belief, was documented in this piece by the New Yorker.
Here are the facts. Browder was arrested in the early hours of May 15, 2010 while walking home from a party. He was accused of stealing a backpack. The victim, in the back of the squad car, changed his story on the spot. Browder was taken to the station. He thought he was going home. Instead, he was sent to Riker's.
What followed is horrible, and we don't want to spoil it because Jay Z is bringing Browder's story to the small screen. “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” promises to bring Making a Murderer's true crime outrage narrative to the New York City setting of The Night Of. The initial look is exciting, in a sickening way.
Check out the preview below.
Here are the facts. Browder was arrested in the early hours of May 15, 2010 while walking home from a party. He was accused of stealing a backpack. The victim, in the back of the squad car, changed his story on the spot. Browder was taken to the station. He thought he was going home. Instead, he was sent to Riker's.
What followed is horrible, and we don't want to spoil it because Jay Z is bringing Browder's story to the small screen. “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” promises to bring Making a Murderer's true crime outrage narrative to the New York City setting of The Night Of. The initial look is exciting, in a sickening way.
Check out the preview below.
Advertisement