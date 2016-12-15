Step 6: Let's get physical.

YD: "The next level of the choreography is [to] get a little bit more physical. There was some very deep, intense kissing in this. And so I kicked everyone out of the room, and it was just the three of us and I said, 'Okay, why don't we try, why don't you guys try kissing?' Everyone makes out differently, when you kiss someone for the first time, you have to learn that person's body, and what their mouth shape [is], and what it's like to kiss them. If you're showing a first kiss on stage, that awkwardness is actually a great, very realistic thing to include. So really, I'm really watching their connection and their intimacy, and sort of how they connect with each other."



Step 7: The clothes come off.

YD: "I made everyone leave the room and said, 'We need exactly 20 minutes alone in here; set a timer.' That [way] the actors know that this isn't going to go on forever. We actually all got naked together on stage and just hung out naked for five minutes [and] just got comfortable with the idea that we were going to be naked in front of other people, and that we're human beings, and that everyone in the audience has a body. We inherit so much shame about our sexuality, about wanting to feel loved, about giving and receiving pleasure, about sexual preference, so I wanted to create a space, at least with these people that are in the room at this moment, where shame breathes out. Like, this is you, you can be yourself in here for these 20 minutes with no one else in the room. I feel like that really helps, and that makes the actors get really comfortable with each other and get into a really trusting place with each other."