Kate Moss isn't on social media and rarely gives interviews - Johnny Depp told her "never complain, never explain" when they were dating, and she's pretty much stuck to it. Because she's still so elusive, it's even more exciting to hear that she'll be co-hosting her own radio show next week.
Moss will be joining BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny for the final hour of his Breakfast Show on Friday the 23rd of December, the station announced today. The supermodel's guest stint came about because Keaveny dubbed the final part of his show "The Kate Moss Hour" earlier this year after finding out the supermodel tunes in on the regular.
According to the BBC, Moss has "hand-picked" the songs for her hour on the show, including "some funky Christmas songs [by] Charles Brown, The Staple Singers and Elvis Presley." In a preview clip shared by BBC Radio 6 Music, she tells anecdotes about dancing with James Brown, hanging out with Paul McCartney and meeting various members of the Presley family. It all sounds perfectly Kate, to be honest.
This isn't Moss's only spot of musical moonlighting in recent weeks. She also stars in the new Elvis Presley video as Elvis himself.
