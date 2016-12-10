Kate Moss Is The Best Elvis We've Ever Seen

Kate Moss may not be the most obvious pick for an Elvis impersonator. But the supermodel does a damn good job channelling the King in a new music video featuring a revamped Elvis Presley song.
Moss stars in "The Wonder of You," the title track off a new album honouring Elvis. The song and album combine Elvis' signature voice with new orchestral accompaniments from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
The stunning black-and-white video finds Moss lip-syncing and swaggering like the legendary singer himself. Moss rocks a black leather pantsuit reminiscent of the late star's stage style. The clothes and imagery in the video were inspired by archival footage and photos of Elvis. And the setting is fitting, too. The video was filmed at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.
Who knew Moss would make such a convincing throwback rock star? Rock on, Kate.
