Taylor Swift is celebrating her 27th birthday with lots of messages from her friends. Karlie Kloss was the first to wish her "partner in crime" a happy birthday with a sweet Polaroid. Martha Hunt followed that up with a loving tribute to their dance parties. Gigi Hadid called Swift an "inspiration," in her birthday tribute.
But, there's one Swift squad member that is surprisingly missing from this round-up: Selena Gomez.
Now, before we jump to conclusions on what this may mean, let's remember that Gomez has been taking a break from social media. She hasn't tweeted anything since August, when she announced that she would be taking time off to focus on her health.
On Thanksgiving, Gomez posted a photo on Instagram — her first in months — thanking her fans for always being there for her. "My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet," she wrote. It's also been a year where as of late she's been quiet on social media, which means she may forgo a message to one of her besties.
The friends haven't been seen together a lot as of late, but that doesn't mean there's a rift between them. Just last month, Swift posted a video to Instagram that had her absolutely freaking out over Selena Gomez's win at the American Music Awards. Seriously, she couldn't stop screaming in excitement.
Also, Gomez hasn't posted a birthday wish yet, meaning she could be following Swift's lead. Back in July, it seemed like no one was wishing Gomez happy birthday, that is, until Swift did at the last minute with a throwback post.
Of course, this is all to assume that Gomez would publicly wish Swift a happy birthday, when in fact, she could have already wished her a private one. It's possible that Gomez just called or texted her bestie to tell her how much she cares. We'd like to think it's a message full of cat emoji.
