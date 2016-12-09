The Jersey Shore cast is really good at reminding us they still exist. One would think that four years after the series finale, we might be rid of the whole pickle-filled ordeal. But it's not to be — the Jersey Shore cast is busy starring in music videos, launching makeup lines, and falling in love. (As one does.)
The most recent update from the East Coast crew? Ronnie Magro has fallen in love. According to E! News, the Jersey Shore star is dating Malika Haqq, best friend to none other than Khloé Kardashian. The two met on the reality show Famously Single. The E! dating series pairs famous bachelors with other lonely celebs.
The new pair told E! that they are in love.
"We had a lot in common from the start, and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance," they said. "Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close quarter."
So, if you can wrap your head around it, Jersey Shore just intersected with Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Haqq, as a longtime friend of Khloé Kardashian, is regularly featured on the show — at this point, she's an honorary part of the clan. Does this mean Ronnie will join the ranks of the Jenner-Kardashian-Disick-Wests? Only time will tell.
Oh, and in case you didn't believe that they were dating, Magro posted a kissy pic of them on Instagram. (Honestly, it's a relationship pre-req.)
