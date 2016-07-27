Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi just dropped her first music video (yep, you read that right), and it's definitely a sight to behold.
On "Yung Mommy," Polizzi raps about being one herself, while waxing lyrical about her bygone party days. You know, back when she was a little meatball, in all her leopard-print-wearing glory.
While no one would accuse her of giving Lil Wayne a run for his money, the mother-of-two is having fun dropping rhymes like: "I'm a mommy with attitude / No time for the haters cuz they're too rude."
In the video, the Jersey Shore alum pays tribute to self-proclaimed guidos and guidettes JWoww, Sammi, and Ronnie by making it rain red Solo cups. That is, before she delivers shoutouts to stretch marks, breast-feeding, and saggy nipples. Oh, the life of a "yung mommy."
Now, before you poke too much fun at her over-the-top video, Snooki would like you to know, it's supposed to be that way. "Don’t take it too seriously," she wrote on YouTube. "It’s just meant to be fun and funny, so I hope you enjoy it!"
Oh, we will, Snooki. We will.
