You know how Scandinavia is just… better? Now they’ve made a TV show called SKAM that is better, too. You’ll probably have heard a few people talking about it over the last few weeks, and if you haven’t, get on the case. SKAM is a series about a group of teenagers in Oslo navigating issues like love, desire, friendship, sexuality, religion and bigotry, and it’s a breath of fresh air.



For starters, you have to go and find SKAM on the internet because it’s not readily available or neatly packaged up for you under a Netflix paywall. Instead, British and American viewers are racing around on Tumblr to find clips with English subtitles but the Tumblr got shut down last week, so now fans are flocking to Reddit forums and being redirected to Twitter and Instagram accounts of the characters (all first-time actors), where they’re posting clips with subtitles on Google Drive, hours after they’ve been filmed. Trust us, you'll gladly join the race.



So how come this budget TV show about teenagers in Norway is ripping through the internet?



Well, 2016 was rubbish – and the TV it produced a scary forecast of things to come. Charlie Brooker wrote an epic show set in a hyperreal universe for his latest season of Black Mirror where Instagram likes replaced currency and humanity, and Adam Curtis’s documentary HyperNormalisation shook our digital consciousness in revealing how algorithms pulled the wool over our eyes on Brexit and Trump. But while us millennials are disillusioned, pissed off and pointlessly wondering whether we should for-real quit Instagram, there’s a whole generation behind us coming of age, and they're not making the same mistakes. They’re called Gen Z but let’s not let that prescribe them the way millennial did us. Because the kids in SKAM don’t suffer our limitations; they instinctively know the difference between hijab, niqab and burka; they fully get that Islam isn’t to blame for hate; they understand what LGBT rights mean to those who fought for them; they actually react naturally when their mates come out as gay, instead of trying to, and they know what to say to their friends battling serious mental health issues: “You’re not alone”.

