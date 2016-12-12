Kim Kardashian Resurfaces To Spread Some Sexy Holiday Cheer

Allow us to help you keep up with the Kardashians. Kanye West now has blond hair, and Kim Kardashian has interrupted her self-imposed exile long enough to pose in lingerie and a fur coat. What a time to be alive.
The reality star has been keeping a low profile since being robbed in Paris in October, but all that changed this morning. All month long Love Magazine's annual advent calendar has been featuring provocative video clips starring the likes of Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Kendall Jenner. Today, it's Jenner's big sister Kim's turn to step back into the spotlight by shimmying around in her knickers against an intergalactic backdrop. Is it just us, or does this whole thing feel like it might be the last thing you see before passing out and waking up next to Jonathan Cheban in Kris Jenner's guest bedroom?
The reality star has been keeping a low profile since being robbed in Paris in October, but all that changed this morning. All month long Love Magazine's annual advent calendar has been featuring provocative video clips starring the likes of Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Kendall Jenner. Today, it's Jenner's big sister Kim's turn to step back into the spotlight by shimmying around in her knickers against an intergalactic backdrop. Is it just us, or does this whole thing feel like it might be the last thing you see before passing out and waking up next to Jonathan Cheban in Kris Jenner's guest bedroom?
It's unclear if Kardashian shot the steamy video before or after her Paris ordeal. It's also unclear if watching the clip more than once will land you on Santa's naughty list. Feeling lucky, earthlings?
Advertisement