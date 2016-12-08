J.K. Rowling just revealed her favourite Harry Potter moment, and the world has Lin-Manuel Miranda to thank.
As if Miranda hasn't done enough in 2016, he managed to get Rowling to admit this bit of trivia during a Twitter conversation in which he revealed he still isn't over Dumbledore's death.
As PopSugar points out, it all started when Miranda decided to tweet a thread of the "pop culture events from which I have still not recovered, many years later." This list included Michael Jackson doing the "Smooth Criminal" lean, David Bowie's verse in Queen's "Under Pressure," and Shakira's "La Tortura" video.
Most importantly, though, Manuel shared a specific moment between Harry and Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, tagging Rowling so she would know.
"THIS MOMENT, @jk_rowling," Manuel tweeted. "'I am not worried, Harry,' said Dumbledore, his voice a little stronger despite the freezing water. 'I am with you.'"
The next day, Rowling had something to say about Manuel's tweet. "Cannot tell you what this means (from you)," she wrote, "because this moment is one of my very favourites."
Rowling added that she has always felt Half-Blood Prince is overshadowed by her final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. But as Manuel made clear in his response, he stans HBP for one very specific reason.
"HBP is my favorite PRECISELY because of this reprise of Dumbledore's 'You are with me' at the beginning," Manuel tweeted. "You're deadly w a reprise, maestro."
This is clearly a case of it takes one to know one. Also, can we get that stitched on a pillow? Please and thank you.
THIS MOMENT, @jk_rowling:— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 7, 2016
"I am not worried, Harry,"said Dumbledore, his voice a little stronger despite the freezing water."I am with you."
Cannot tell you what this means (from you), because this moment is one of my very favourites. Always feel HBP gets overshadowed by DH... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2016
HBP is my favorite PRECISELY because of this reprise of Dumbledore's "You are with me" at the beginning.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 8, 2016
You're deadly w a reprise, maestro. https://t.co/PGC5C6p4Ki
