This picture has been following me around for some years, and well, there are many people I want to thank for it: Firstly, the person who dedicated a lot of time and hard work training and sculpting their body to within an inch of its life. Seriously, well done! Secondly, the person who dedicated a lot of time and effort into resizing and reshaping my face so it fits on that body. I can only assume it's no easy feat, so congratulations must go to you too - for making this look even remotely realistic. And lastly, to everyone who actually believed (if even for a second) that this could be me. Wow. Bless you. Like, really, really thank you. I'm flattered. But it isn't me. It never was me. Don't get me wrong, I have worked out before, and I really like it when I do, but to THIS extent? Not something I've done yet. Maybe one day, eh? Right now, I'm enjoying my work, and being a Dad for the first time, and it's getting way too close to Christmas for me to spend any free time I DO have in the gym. But bless you. #dadbod #imhappyasme #imhappyasmeandyoushouldbetoo #merrychristmas #photoshopphonies

A photo posted by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Dec 2, 2016 at 4:09am PST