Tonight the Fashion Awards may be taking place (i.e. one of the biggest events in the style calendar, attended by fashion's most fabulous faces), but on Saturday the biggest names in the beauty industry congregated at Kensington Olympia to celebrate the transformative world of makeup.
From the most renowned makeup artists, including Kay Montano and Sam Chapman and Nicola Haste, a.k.a. Pixiwoo, to the most-followed bloggers and vloggers on Instagram, Beautycon London 2016 was every makeup lover's dream. If you weren't one of the thousands who attended over the weekend, don't worry – we caught up with our favourite beauty influencers at the event to grill them on their grooming secrets.
The beauty trick, tip or moment that changed your routine?Thandie Newton: Five years or six years ago, I cut off all my relaxed hair and I grew it out natural and it's the best thing I ever did.
Kay Montano: It was actually just being lucky enough to find a foundation in my skin tone when I was 21. So thank you, Shu Uemura, that was the first brand to actually recognise [darker women].
Pixiwoo's Nicola Haste: My tip is always moisturise your skin before you wear foundation; it makes it last better, sit better and work better into the skin.
Pixiwoo's Samantha Chapman: My top tip is to drink lots of water and make sure you take your makeup off every night before bed.
Amelia Liana: The beauty thing that changed my routine is the beauty blender. It's a tiny little pink sponge; dampen it and then apply your foundation or concealer and it's amazing. It makes everything last so long and look totally flawless.
Estée Lalonde: My winter skin saviour is rosehip oil. There are loads of brands that do it but I love Pai and MV Organic.
Your must-have product in winter?
Fleur De Force: My winter skincare saviour is balm cleansers, more specifically Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse – it's so amazing and moisturising.
If you could only wear one product for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Bethany Mota: If I could only wear one product for the rest of my life, it would definitely be mascara.
Jennie Jenkins: An eyebrow pencil because it frames your face and even without makeup it still looks like you have something on.
Natasha Ndlovu: My favourite high-street product is NYX's Angel Veil Skin Perfecting Primer.
