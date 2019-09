Ever decided with your best friend that you're going to go into business together? Yes, us too. But rather than a distant pipe dream, conjured up half-heartedly in the pub, model/actress Suki Waterhouse and BFF presenter Poppy Jamie have made that dream a reality, launching their own accessories line last month.If you haven't already seen it on the arms of Cara Delevingne , Georgia May Jagger, Jessica Alba and just about every It Girl worth her salt, the Pop & Suki range includes a camera bag and tote available in pretty pastels and classic colours. You can then add playful chains, charms and tassels or even print your name on the bag – this is customising heaven – and there are equally cute necklaces bejewelled with rose quartz, onyx, blue lapis and amethyst.Ahead of Beauty Con London this Saturday, where Poppy and Suki will be appearing, we caught up with the effervescent duo to discuss building a brand, personal style and working with your best friend.Poppy: We came up with the idea for Pop & Suki when we were vintage shopping in LA. We were having one of those rough weeks when everything was pretty stressful and suddenly we became really inspired by this bag we found, and started brainstorming how we could make it ourselves. We were living together at the time so we spent days and weeks afterwards scrolling through Pinterest building up our vision and aesthetic preferences. We are both horrifically messy so the bag was in response to us trying to design something that could match all scenarios in life. Morning, noon and night, constantly on the go.Suki: I think our bond kind of surprised us, and it was a huge relief to find a giggling partner out in the jungle of LA. It sounds a little woo woo but it felt like a karmic connection. Sometimes you meet people and things are just meant to be. We wanted to create a Pop & Suki world, and high-quality simple products for girls on the go.Suki: Definitely. I think it's been invaluable. I learnt a lot being in the Burberry family, where everyone is valued and respected and there's a strong team ethos. If there is love within the team this comes out through the products and you have a happy customer, which is the most important thing.Poppy: Hmm, I think probably trying to find our manufacturing partner and making sure the quality of the bags was up to standard. So the production side of things took a little longer than expected. We went through many samples!