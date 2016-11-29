What was it like working with your best friend?

Poppy: The absolute DREAM! I have to say, Pop & Suki to me is like my favourite hobby. It doesn't feel like a job, it's the time of the day I get to be creative and gossip with my best friend. What more could I possibly ask for?



Who would you love to see wearing your products? Who are your style icons?

Suki: I'd love to see someone who's bought it walking down the street! My style icon is Anita Pallenberg, no one does it quite like her.



Poppy: Ohhhh Michelle Obama!!



How has your personal style evolved since you started your career?

Suki: Well, when I started modelling I remember a casting director telling me I better start dressing like a girl. I was allergic to heels or dresses or anything that wasn't really baggy. I enjoy all the extremes of fashion now and experimenting for different moments.



What are your biggest style influences?

Poppy: Well, I love '60s influences like Brigitte Bardot but more modern icons would be women like Sienna Miller. Just always so chic. My favourite brands range from smaller ones like Rixo London – I love their dresses – to brands I utterly lust after like Gucci and Miu Miu. I admire Erdem and Christopher Kane for their consistently amazing collections I wish I could wear the whole time!