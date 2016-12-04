Though Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are, by all appearances, still very much together, the couple is reportedly living apart as he receives outpatient treatment following his recent hospitalisation.
Sources have told Us Weekly and People that the rapper, who left UCLA Medical Center on the 30th of November, is currently living in a rental house. Kardashian and their two children, North and Saint, are not living with West. As People notes, the family owns a lavish Bel Air mansion, but also frequently stays at Kris Jenner's home in Calabasas, California.
“Kanye isn’t at home with Kim and the kids,” one insider told People. “He is, instead, receiving outpatient care elsewhere with a medical team. Kim still seems concerned, but is supportive. They don’t know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care.”
"Kim is being very protective and doesn't want Kanye around the kids right now," claimed another source to Us Weekly.
West was hospitalised for exhaustion after abruptly cancelling his Saint Pablo tour, ultimately spending nine days at the UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. Kardashian's October robbery in Paris put additional strain on the couple, though sources say they are making their marriage a priority during this difficult time.
“There are frustrations and problems, like any relationship, but they love each other deeply," a source told People.
Ryan Seacrest, an executive producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, echoed that sentiment in an interview with People on Friday.
"I’ve spoken to Kim," Seacrest shared. "I’ve not spoken to Kanye, but I think that things are going better now."
