There are a few very specific, unlikely fashion items that only Rihanna could turn us on to. Creeper trainers? We now have them in every colour. A meta political T-shirt? Yeah, we're (still) with her. Wine glasses as accessories? Well, that last one is still fairly aspirational. The point is, Rihanna manages to convince us we can pull off some very out-there silhouettes, so long as we channel our inner Bad Gal. Now, you can add higher-than-high-waisted trousers to the list.
In case you missed it, Rihanna was hanging out with Prince Harry in Barbados this week. Unsurprisingly, she did so in the highest of fashion — and with the highest of waistbands. For a World AIDS Day event, Rihanna opted for a pair of Jacquemus wide-legged, pinstriped trousers. Maybe she was taking a cue from the corset trend, since her extra-high-rise bottoms nearly covered her torso.
With such statement bottoms, our instinct would be to go for an understated top. But that's simply not the Bad Gal way: Rihanna went for an equally dramatic silhouette for her blouse, pairing the structured trousers with a slightly off-the-shoulder white top with an oversized collar. Top it all off with some acetate cat-eye sunglasses, and you've got yourself a business-casual look, served à la Riri.
