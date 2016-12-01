Six attractive friends with piles of free time meet for coffee and... talk? Engage? Don't stare at their phones?



According to Jennifer Aniston, that's about as realistic as a waitress and a chef with stretches of unemployment being able to afford a spacious Manhattan apartment and round-the-clock cappuccinos. And that, folks, is why she doesn't think a Friends reunion will happen.



In a new interview for British talk show Lorraine, the actress quashed our dreams of seeing Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler reunite. She might have a point: How would those Central Perk meetups play out in the era of social media? Wouldn't it just be Joey glued to Tinder 24/7, while Ross gets into Twitter debates about climate change and Phoebe plays with Snapchat filters?



"Honestly I don’t know what we would do," Aniston explained. "I think that period of time was nostalgic. Our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones, we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram. We were in a room together, we were in a coffee shop talking and having conversations. We've lost that."



Go ahead and send your angry letters to Mark Zuckerberg.