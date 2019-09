The Hadid Matriarch Just Posted A Controversial Pic Of Bella & Gigi

Sisters-in-chic Bella and Gigi Hadid walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show today — if you want to see photos of the two in outlandish lingerie, you can head over to our roundup of the looks from the Paris event — and they have a very proud mum. Yolanda Hadid, former Real Housewife of the Beverly Hills variety, declared her maternal pride on Instagram. As these cheers usually go, the post is embarrassing. Hadid shared an early picture of her daughters, emblazoned with the words, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE."Parents: the great equalizers. Because, as it turns out, you can be a supermodel and your mother can still find a way to make you say, "Mommm! Stoppp!"To make matters worse, in the photo, the girls are naked — save for angel wings (much like, er, Victoria's Secret Angel wings.) See the post, below.