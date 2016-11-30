The Hadid Matriarch Just Posted A Controversial Pic Of Bella & Gigi

Sisters-in-chic Bella and Gigi Hadid walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show today — if you want to see photos of the two in outlandish lingerie, you can head over to our roundup of the looks from the Paris event — and they have a very proud mum. Yolanda Hadid, former Real Housewife of the Beverly Hills variety, declared her maternal pride on Instagram. As these cheers usually go, the post is embarrassing. Hadid shared an early picture of her daughters, emblazoned with the words, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE."
Parents: the great equalizers. Because, as it turns out, you can be a supermodel and your mother can still find a way to make you say, "Mommm! Stoppp!"
To make matters worse, in the photo, the girls are naked — save for angel wings (much like, er, Victoria's Secret Angel wings.) See the post, below.
Commenters are not pleased. One notes, "This picture is a sweet and beautiful family pic but not appropriate for social media." That's one of the more polite comments on the post. Others note that the photo could be compared to child pornography, to put it politely.
Some savvy internet users have made the argument that, hey, if you want to look at pictures of half-naked Hadids on the internet, you can do that! In fact, you can watch half-naked Hadids tonight in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
All of these comments ignore the real issue at hand: Yolanda, why are you embarrassing your kids like this? Mum!!! Stoppp!!
