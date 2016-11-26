Beachgiving. Squadsgiving. Tay Day. Whatever you want to call it, Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving was nonstop wining and dining, beach bumming, and laughing the day away.
Swift's immediate family and friends descended on her Rhode Island beach house for an Instagram-perfect holiday. Squad cameos included Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, Leah McCarthy, and Todrick Hall. Swift's younger brother, Austin, was also along for the fun.
After a Thanksgiving feast, Swift and her pals headed out to her windswept back-garden beach for frolicking, piggyback rides, and cuddles in the cold. Then, they warmed up for an epic Mannequin Challenge entry set to Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles." Models Hunt, Donaldson, and McCarthy might've had a leg up, but Swift held her own.
If Thanksgiving (and the Mannequin Challenge) were a contest, Swift and squad are a tough group to beat.
