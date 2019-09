The Ugly Truth About The Way We Deal With Celebrities & Mental Illness

Maybe he didn’t tell anyone because he knew our society wasn’t prepared to help him.Kanye told us about his suicidal thoughts. “Clique” came out in 2012, and I wonder who of Kanye’s concerned fans reached out to him. I know I didn’t. But I did joke about his grandiosity plenty of times. Like when he stopped a concert to proclaim to the world that he invented leather sweatpants and I could not stop laughing about it even though I knew what it meant. I am part of the problem, too, and I know better.When a person is larger than life, it has become the delight of us peasants to tear that person down. Like when we made fun of Amy Winehouse and her substance abuse problem right up until she actually died from it. As if posthumously declaring her a cultural treasure made up for how miserable our intrusiveness made her actual life.In fact, look at all the people who are up in arms over Lindsay Lohan this week. The internet is so angry with her for makeup-shaming Ariana Grande . But guys, have you seen the shit that we’ve been saying about Lindsay Lohan all these years? We love nothing more than making fun of Lindsay’s new accent and her old alleged cocaine problem, but how dare she speak about Ariana Grande’s nude-coloured matte lippy!The actual funny (or sad) thing is that we‘ve told ourselves we’re getting better about talking about mental illness. When Lena Dunham posts on Instagram about her anxiety and OCD we applaud her transparency. We celebrate stars who casually mention that they live with depression or anxiety or an eating disorder. But just this week, when so many shared the video of a grossly psychotic Shelley Duvall on Dr. Phil with lame captions like “So sad!” or “What is she on?!” we also silently delivered the message to all those living with mental illness, “We support you, stigma warriors! Just don’t let us see any of your weird, messy stuff.”Kanye West may have a very real illness, and if he does, I hope he gets well. I hope that his family is able to support him and each other during this time. And mostly, I wish that our culture is someday able to put aside its constant negativity, its love of laughing and pointing at people who are suffering from things out of their control. I truly hope that we can find it in ourselves to wish our idols and icons well before they die from the illness that entertained us so terribly.