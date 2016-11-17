Twitter is a privilege and, as some celebrities know, it's one that can be taken away. Sometimes forever.
While it's a short list of famous people who have been officially banned from the site, the list of those who have had their accounts suspended is a bit longer.
As Twitter explains in its guidelines, it can temporarily or permanently suspend you for “abusive tweets or behaviour” and they "do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others" on the basis of race, ethnicity, religious preference, sexual orientation, or disability.
"We believe in freedom of expression and in speaking truth to power," the site says. "But that means little as an underlying philosophy if voices are silenced because people are afraid to speak up."
Some have complained that the site does not have a consistent policy when it comes to banning users. But that may soon change. This week Twitter announced it was going to start taking action against hate speech by allowing users to report tweets that violate the social media service's hateful conduct policy.
Those who had the dishonour of making this list broke those guidelines. While some of these celebrities are more famous than others, it's safe to say, they're all infamous on Twitter.
