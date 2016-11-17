Kendall Jenner Won't Name Her Least Favourite Member Of Taylor Swift's Squad

Torture her all you want, but Kendall Jenner won't rat out her sister, and she won't incur the wrath of Taylor Swift. Smart.
The model stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night for a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The rules were simple: Either answer a question honestly, or down a cup filled with gnarly ingredients like sardines, grasshoppers, and a bull penis. Oh, the downside of fame.
Jenner didn't mind ranking the names of her nieces and nephew. According to her, she likes the name North best, then Saint, then Dream. Tough break, Dream.
It's one thing to hurt a baby's feelings, but another to get on Taylor Swift's bad side. When asked who her least favourite Swift squad member was, Jenner wasted no time in swigging back a cup of bird saliva.
She also declined to cross younger sister Kylie Jenner. Corden called out Kylie for cancelling on his show due to illness, only to be seen hanging out with her boyfriend Tyga's son that same day. Kendall had the opportunity to explain her sister's whereabouts, but mum Kris Jenner not-so-subtly told Kendall to stay mum and drink up. God forbid anyone not follow their momager's orders.
Watch it all unfold in the video below.
The model stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night for a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The rules were simple: Either answer a question honestly, or down a cup filled with gnarly ingredients like sardines, grasshoppers, and a bull penis. Oh, the downside of fame.
Jenner didn't mind ranking the names of her nieces and nephew. According to her, she likes the name North best, then Saint, then Dream. Tough break, Dream.
It's one thing to hurt a baby's feelings, but another to get on Taylor Swift's bad side. When asked who her least favourite Swift squad member was, Jenner wasted no time in swigging back a cup of bird saliva.
She also declined to cross younger sister Kylie Jenner. Corden called out Kylie for cancelling on his show due to illness, only to be seen hanging out with her boyfriend Tyga's son that same day. Kendall had the opportunity to explain her sister's whereabouts, but mum Kris Jenner not-so-subtly told Kendall to stay mum and drink up. God forbid anyone not follow their momager's orders.
Watch it all unfold in the video below.
Advertisement