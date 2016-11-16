On January 12, Khloé Kardashian's new E! series Revenge Body will premiere. In it, she'll be giving people makeovers in order to help them get revenge on people who've wronged them. It's inspired by the "revenge body" she herself got after she split up with Lamar Odom.
Now, E! has given us our first glimpse of the show.
"I was overweight as a kid. When I was stressed out or sad, I would eat," Kardashian says in a voiceover. "So I had to learn how to then put all my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which is how I fell in love with working out. And I really feel like this journey will do the same for you."
Sounds like a worthy enough goal. But unfortunately, the show seems to go pretty heavy on the fat-shaming. The preview features one woman balking at her weight and another saying "I am almost a rectangle" after her hips are measured. People pant in pain as they work out and instructors shame them for not trying harder. A doctor tells one contestant, "pretty doesn't come easy."
Definitely not body-positive, Khloé.
She does add at the end, "it's not about a weight number. It's about how you feel." But we're pretty sure she thinks the two are connected.
Aside from the body transformations, it looks like there's a healthy dose of drama, with multiple screams at the end of the video.
The show may not exactly promote self-love, but we can't guarantee we won't find ourselves sucked in.
