Justin Bieber Says We'll Be Seeing Him In The Movies Soon

Since Justin Bieber's made documentaries about his Believe and Never Say Never tours, a fan at his Hamburg, Germany concert Monday asked if he'd be making one out of Purpose, MTV reports.
"I don’t know yet. We haven’t really discussed it yet," he said. "But I still have another year to talk about it because I’m on tour for a while. I’m doing stadiums in North America, which is going to be pretty awesome. So hopefully we do a Purpose tour movie."
And then he dropped this bomb: "If not, I’ll be doing other movies, which will be pretty cool."
Say what? Is Biebs coming to the big screen?
Hollywood Life has reported that he'll be in Pitch Perfect 3, though nobody's confirmed it. If he is, that wouldn't be his first major movie. He also showed up in Zoolander 2, though his role was short-lived (literally — he dies soon after he appears).
We're excited to see where this new acting career takes him. Hopefully, his next character will have a longer life span.
"I don’t know yet. We haven’t really discussed it yet," he said. "But I still have another year to talk about it because I’m on tour for a while. I’m doing stadiums in North America, which is going to be pretty awesome. So hopefully we do a Purpose tour movie."
And then he dropped this bomb: "If not, I’ll be doing other movies, which will be pretty cool."
Say what? Is Biebs coming to the big screen?
Hollywood Life has reported that he'll be in Pitch Perfect 3, though nobody's confirmed it. If he is, that wouldn't be his first major movie. He also showed up in Zoolander 2, though his role was short-lived (literally — he dies soon after he appears).
We're excited to see where this new acting career takes him. Hopefully, his next character will have a longer life span.
Video of Justin Bieber onstage at the #PurposeTourHamburg yesterday discussing Purpose Tour movie, North American stadium tour, and more! pic.twitter.com/spyKb8w7FZ— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) November 15, 2016
Advertisement