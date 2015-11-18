Is There A Transphobic Moment In Zoolander 2?

A lot has changed since Zoolander came out in 2001. Styles have changed and transphobic jokes don't fly anymore.



In the new trailer for Zoolander 2 we learn that Derek (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) are no longer on top of the fashion world. The new hot model is All, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a long brunette wig. Derek is confused. He asks, "Are you like a male model or a female model?" All responds, "All is all." Hansel clarifies: "I think he's asking, do you have a hot dog or a bun?"



You could argue that the joke is about how dumb Derek is, as most of the jokes in Zoolander are. But it's framed in such a way that it feels like we're supposed to be laughing at the ambiguity of All's gender rather than Derek's idiocy.



Cumberbatch isn't the only celeb to make a cameo here. Justin Bieber also shows up, although, he soon dies due to someone lethally targeting the "the world's most beautiful people." All of the victims flash Derek's trademark look, Blue Steel, right before they die. (Biebs' isn't half bad.) With the lives of good-looking people in jeopardy, a gorgeous (naturally) Interpol agent played by Penélope Cruz recruits Derek to dive back into the world of high fashion to crack the case. The trailer also features an almost unrecognizable Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell, who is back as Mugatu.



The movie comes out February 12, 2016.

