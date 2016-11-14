On Saturday, we saw yet another episode in the frustrating battle between Taylor Swift and a former radio DJ she alleges assaulted her in 2013. Gossip site TMZ posted the photo the singer tried to have sealed as evidence that David Mueller grabbed her butt under her clothing during a pre-concert meet-and-greet in Denver.
Almost every detail of this event and its aftermath is emblematic of the difficulties women face when they've been sexually assaulted. That she's Taylor Freaking Swift doesn't even seem to help matters. Not even the court could prevent this picture from leaking to the public, thus possibly tainting the jury pool. It's as if everyone has the right to dissect this moment to determine whether the guy is grabbing her, about to grab her, just finished grabbing her, or was innocently putting his arm behind her.
If you're coming late to this story, all the back-and-forth of Mueller's suit and Swift's countersuit could be a bit confusing. Let's take a moment and review this series of events.
Almost every detail of this event and its aftermath is emblematic of the difficulties women face when they've been sexually assaulted. That she's Taylor Freaking Swift doesn't even seem to help matters. Not even the court could prevent this picture from leaking to the public, thus possibly tainting the jury pool. It's as if everyone has the right to dissect this moment to determine whether the guy is grabbing her, about to grab her, just finished grabbing her, or was innocently putting his arm behind her.
If you're coming late to this story, all the back-and-forth of Mueller's suit and Swift's countersuit could be a bit confusing. Let's take a moment and review this series of events.