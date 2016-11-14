Kendall Jenner's Instagram Account Has Gone MIA

Well, great. How are we supposed to keep up with the Kardashians now?
Kendall Jenner's Instagram followers might be noticing a disturbance in the force: The model's Insta page has vanished, and not even Kardashian ally E! News knows where it went.
Jenner's account now leads to a message that reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available." It's the same one you receive when you look up Justin Bieber's Instagram page, suggesting Jenner may have followed her Canadian crony's lead and deactivated her profile. The question is, why?
Were trolls putting her off social media? Has she been hacked in a pretty boring manner? Is she merely bored of selfies?
Jenner's Twitter and Facebook accounts are still intact, so it's not like she's dropped off the face of the Earth. Indeed, the reality star even shared a belfie on Facebook yesterday. At least, we think it's a belfie. Maybe it's a clue that she's turning her back on social media.
Between this and Kim's new semi-low profile, we're beginning to wonder: Will 2016 be the year the Kardashians went underground?
