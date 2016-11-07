Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Date Night Is Better Than Yours

Morgan Baila
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship just keeps getting cuter. Recently, we learned that the two are going strong, with Cyrus even talking about her engagement ring from Hemsworth during an interview. Now, the two are hitting the town. They made a colourful appearance at an exhibition opening in Los Angeles, giving us all major date night inspiration.

Their night was filled with art, friends, and even a late night tattoo session for one of them.

The two lit up a friend's art show opening and chatted with friends, like Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips and his girlfriend Katy Weaver. Cyrus and Weaver even wore matching highlighter-yellow dresses.
—Nueva imagen de Miley, Liam, Wayne & Katy en la exhibición fotográfica internacional de Vijat Mohindra. 💕😍😊 #mileycyrus #smilers

A photo posted by Hechos Miley Cyrus en Español (@hechosmileycyrus) on

Another attendee and friend of the group also posted a photo of the couple from her Instagram account, The Junk Fairy. Hemsworth's outfit is obviously a bit tamer in general than Cyrus, but he's clearly trying to keep up with his vivid jacket. Props to you, Hemsworth.

Took this pic of two of the coolest & nicest humans on the planet! 💛

A photo posted by The Junk Fairy OKC (@thejunkfairyokc) on

The eccentric and graphic photographs in the gallery were taken by Vijat Mohindra at his exhibition opening on November 4.
Cyrus and the exhibition crew also celebrated the end of the night with matching tattoos. There's no sign of Hemsworth, but I'd like to think he and Cyrus have at least one matching tat. This looks like a date night that will literally never be forgotten.

... then Cyrus @mileycyrus is doin em ...

A photo posted by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on

