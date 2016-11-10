Brad Pitt Speaks Out, Hits Red Carpet Without Wedding Band

Brad Pitt is back to work and returning to red carpet mode.
Having just been cleared in the child abuse investigation against him, the actor joined costar (not secret lover!) Marion Cotillard on the red carpet for a Q&A promoting their new drama, Allied. The newly single Pitt's wedding band was noticeably absent.
According to E!, the father of six seemed to be in an upbeat mood. He spent time signing autographs for fans, and had a few words to say about coping with his divorce drama.
"It's really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here," he told E!. "It's really nice to have all the support."
The 52-year-old star may just be putting a positive spin on things. Sources say that he is still fighting Angelina Jolie for custody of their children. The Jolie-Pitt kids are currently living with their mother, though Pitt is said to be seeking joint physical custody and sees this as just a temporary arrangement.
Having just been cleared in the child abuse investigation against him, the actor joined costar (not secret lover!) Marion Cotillard on the red carpet for a Q&A promoting their new drama, Allied. The newly single Pitt's wedding band was noticeably absent.
According to E!, the father of six seemed to be in an upbeat mood. He spent time signing autographs for fans, and had a few words to say about coping with his divorce drama.
"It's really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here," he told E!. "It's really nice to have all the support."
The 52-year-old star may just be putting a positive spin on things. Sources say that he is still fighting Angelina Jolie for custody of their children. The Jolie-Pitt kids are currently living with their mother, though Pitt is said to be seeking joint physical custody and sees this as just a temporary arrangement.
Advertisement