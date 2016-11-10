Back at the house, we officially Dylan, Wes Bentley's character who showed up wearing a pig head at the end of last week's episode. As it turns out, Dylan has been holed up in a motel for 3 days now, waiting for instructions.



“Sidney figured things would be getting a little stale at this point, so I showed up to shake things up a bit," explained.



For someone who served three tours in Afghanistan, Dylan is woefully ill-equipped. He has no car — "I ubered" — and no cell phone.



Audrey and Lee fill him in on what's happened so far: Basically, everyone is dead.



Since Lee is still hell-bent on going back to the Polk's grow house to recover the camcorder which holds her murder confession, Dylan agrees to come with. There's one set back: It’s the last night of the blood moon — the most dangerous night.



Meanwhile, our group of intrepid fans are being interrogated by a very frustrated cop who's getting a little sick of people pranking him for social media cred. Despite what Sophie (Taissa Farmiga) and her friends claim, there was no body found at the site of the car wreck.



The cop warns Sophie: If she and her fan site friends return to the house, he will have them arrested for trespassing.



At the same time, Dylan, Audrey and Lee arrive at the Polk compound, military op style. They split up: Dylan will hotwire the truck, while Audrey and Lee go get their tape. Lee is injured, so she sends Audrey into the house instead. There, she finds both a very distraught Monet and the camcorder. Unfortunately, she also finds one of the Polk brothers who is somewhat upset that she murdered his mother. “I’m gonna murder you real slow for what you’ve done," he says. Audrey shoots him. It's all good, she has his threat on tape.



Monet and Audrey exit the building to find that Mama's other son stabbed Dylan. He moves towards them to finish the job but suddenly stops cold. The Roanoke mob is coming — with Mama gone, there's no one to protect him now.



Audrey and Monet hightail it back to the house to regroup. They assume Lee is dead, since, as Audrey points out, she never would have left the camcorder behind on purpose. Intrigued, Monet decides to see what's on this all-important tape, and finds Lee's confession. Someone's been lying all along.



Speaking of Lee, she's not actually dead. She's crawling through the woods, where she comes across Scáthach, the wood witch played by Lady Gaga in "My Roanoke Nightmare." This version is more gooey than Gaga.



Undeterred by the cop's threats, Sophie and her friends are making their way towards the haunted house once more. Motivated by the 20,000 followers they've gained since they posted the video with the dead body, they plan to "prove to the cops and our fans that we’re not liars.”



They've just come across the ash heap where Mason's body was burned, when one of them, Todd, spots Lee. He goes up to her, extending his arm to shake her hand as a fan. She guts him.



Sophie and her remaining friend Milo stumble into the woods in terror. Their friend getting killed was definitely not part of the plan. Eventually, they find Sidney's trailer, with Sidney's dead body lying outside.



Dylan, who was very recently dead, approaches them, leading Sophie and Milo to duck into the trailer. They're still not quite sure what's happening, but it's starting to freak them out. Why are these characters from a show trying to kill them? "I think that was Ambrose," Todd says. "He played the Butcher’s son in season 1.”



Once they see the monitors in the trailer though, it all becomes clear — this is all a sequel, gone horribly awry. Sophie spots Audrey and Monet in the house and her face falls — Lee is approaching from the outside. They have to warn them!



Oblivious to the fact that their former co-star is walking up the path, Audrey and Monet are drinking their sorrows away. Suddenly, they hear a noise. It's Lee, who's standing on the landing, murmuring to herself. "You don’t belong here. Your vile presence defiles this sacred ground.” Wait. Where have I heard that before?



She's holding a cleaver. OH.



Monet threatens to expose her for killing Mason. Lee pushes her over the banister, to her death. Has her interaction with Scáthach turned her into The Butcher 2.0.?



It seems likely. Audrey, having escaped the house, is lowering herself into the root cellar outside when Lee finds her and hits her with the cleaver. Audrey falls to the bottom of the basement, hitting her head on the ladder. Lee walks away and shuts the door.



Sophie and Milo watch from the bushes as the colonial mob approaches the front of the house. They're about to run away when Lee finds them. As the new Butcher, she demands that their "souls serve as sacrifice.”