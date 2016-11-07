Is the world ready for another Kardashian-West bundle of joy?
A preview of next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians finds Kim Kardashian expressing her wishes to have another child. She may not, however, actually be the one to carry it.
"So I've come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy," the mother to North and Saint West tells Kris Jenner in a peek at next Sunday's episode. You can see Jenner's shocked expression in the video below.
Kardashian has been vocal in the past about struggling with pregnancy, from weight gain to anxiety about complications. She experienced placenta accreta, in which the placenta does not detach naturally following childbirth, with both of her previous pregnancies.
"I just don't think pregnancy and me really agree with each other," she admitted during her pregnancy with son Saint last year.
"I'm really not complaining, I'm just being honest about [it]. I hate it," she added at the time. "You know pregnancy is not for me. You know I've heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney and that's just not the case for me and I'm not going to sit here and lie and act like it's the most blissful experience. It's awful."
Given the reality star's experience with fertility issues, surrogacy could be a practical option. Start placing your bets on an obscure baby name now.
A preview of next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians finds Kim Kardashian expressing her wishes to have another child. She may not, however, actually be the one to carry it.
"So I've come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy," the mother to North and Saint West tells Kris Jenner in a peek at next Sunday's episode. You can see Jenner's shocked expression in the video below.
Kardashian has been vocal in the past about struggling with pregnancy, from weight gain to anxiety about complications. She experienced placenta accreta, in which the placenta does not detach naturally following childbirth, with both of her previous pregnancies.
"I just don't think pregnancy and me really agree with each other," she admitted during her pregnancy with son Saint last year.
"I'm really not complaining, I'm just being honest about [it]. I hate it," she added at the time. "You know pregnancy is not for me. You know I've heard stories forever about how amazing pregnancy is from my mom and Kourtney and that's just not the case for me and I'm not going to sit here and lie and act like it's the most blissful experience. It's awful."
Given the reality star's experience with fertility issues, surrogacy could be a practical option. Start placing your bets on an obscure baby name now.
Advertisement