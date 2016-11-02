Gigi Hadid had a pretty chill Halloween — she just dressed up and went to a friend's house. It probably wasn't all that different than yours. Oh, well, except for the fact that said friend was Taylor Swift.
In an interview on the Today show, Hadid played coy about how she spent the holiday, playing it off like it was nothing special. "Halloween was pretty cool," she said smiling. "We were all working, so my friend had just a little girls' night at her house."
Gigi, you can't fool us — or Matt Lauer, who was quick to point out this wasn't just any friend.
This low-key girls' night was a Halloween soiree at Swift's New York apartment attended by fellow models Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, and Kennedy Raye, along with Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello and beauty pro Emmie Gundler.
Hadid was nice of enough to share some details about the get-together, including the menu. "We had chips and guacamole," she said. "And pizza."
Okay, so maybe it actually wasn't that different than every one of our Halloween parties.
In an interview on the Today show, Hadid played coy about how she spent the holiday, playing it off like it was nothing special. "Halloween was pretty cool," she said smiling. "We were all working, so my friend had just a little girls' night at her house."
Gigi, you can't fool us — or Matt Lauer, who was quick to point out this wasn't just any friend.
This low-key girls' night was a Halloween soiree at Swift's New York apartment attended by fellow models Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, and Kennedy Raye, along with Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello and beauty pro Emmie Gundler.
Hadid was nice of enough to share some details about the get-together, including the menu. "We had chips and guacamole," she said. "And pizza."
Okay, so maybe it actually wasn't that different than every one of our Halloween parties.
Advertisement