Lily-Rose Depp never had a chance to be a rebellious kid — because her parents weren't strict enough.
Depp, 17, the daughter of Johnny Depp and former partner Vanessa Paradis, booked her very first Vogue U.K. cover for the magazine's December issue, and shared details of what it was like to grow up raised by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. Groundings, time-outs, and revoked phone privileges didn't seem to be part of this model's upbringing.
"My parents weren't very strict," says Depp of her famous mom and dad. "They've always trusted me to be independent and make my own decisions. There wasn't really anything to rebel against."
Unlike some young stars, who admit to having challenging relationships with their parents, Depp has only shown her family support. After her father Johnny was accused of physical abuse against his then-wife Amber Heard, Depp took to Instagram to tell the world that Johnny is the "sweetest" and "most loving" man she knows. She later posted a screenshot of a People article stating that "no crime had occurred" on the day the LAPD arrived at Heard's home, seemingly in support of her father's innocence.
Though Depp was asked about her parents in the Vogue interview, there may come a time in which her name completely stands alone. In addition to her modelling career (she was one of the faces of Chanel at 16) Depp recently appeared in the quirky horror comedy Yoga Hosers and the wildly different artsy French film The Dancer. She'll next appear in the film Planetarium, alongside Natalie Portman.
Depp's moniker may be famous, but she's carving out a name for herself that's all her own — and becoming the independent woman her parents raised her to be.
