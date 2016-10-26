These 8 Women Made Major Career Pivots — & So Can You

What do you do if, on paper, your job seems perfect, but you still feel like something is missing?
You might be getting bored. Maybe you’re approaching burnout. Or maybe this plateau is a product of your success — which is a signal that you’ve outgrown your current role and are ready to move in a new direction.
As I conducted research for my new book, PIVOT: The Only Move That Matters Is Your Next One, I came across a category of people for whom money and financial gains — accruing a high net worth — are not their primary motivators in life. Financial security is important, but this group aims more for high net growth and impact instead. They will happily bootstrap a business or side hustle, or make a lateral move if it will keep them learning, growing, and making a difference.
Counter to what it may seem, this pivot point is a good thing. It means you are on the brink of a breakthrough for your personal growth and broader career. So how do you start mapping what’s next? How do you bridge the gap between where you are now and where you want to end up? Read on to find out.