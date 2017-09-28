Frida Kahlo Costume Inspiration From Instagram

Frida Kahlo and her self-portraits make selfies look like finger painting. And her iconic look, which isn't far off from Alessandro Michele's visions for Gucci, makes dressing up for Halloween quite the chic affair. For example, Beyoncé's version included a pussy-bow neck tie with a stellar butterfly headpiece we would've sworn came straight from the runway. And in addition to reproducing Frida's beauty look, there's a lot of ways to make the fashion part your own.
If you can't shell out the coins for your own Beyoncé-level Kahlo moment, don't worry, because the slideshow ahead includes many ways to pull off the iconic look. Where some are makeup-focused, others take Kahlo's affinity for colors and prints to the limit. A style icon for the ages, Kahlo has proven herself a fashion-girl go-to for decades. Here's proof.