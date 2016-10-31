Khloé Kardashian just wants to spread the love — and has no time for haters with antiquated ideas about interracial relationships.
The youngest Kardashian sister took to her app this week to share a fan's experience with her own interracial relationship. Kardashian fan Kelsey wrote a letter to Khloé, stating how, in 2016, people still look down on Kelsey's relationship with a man of a different race. Khloé, who published the letter on her app, has been involved in several interracial relationships of her own, and is rumoured to be involved with NBA player Tristan Thompson. If a fan is having trouble with people's unsolicited opinions on her relationship, Khloé has likely dealt with it as well — only, for Khloé, her fame means millions of people can give commentary on her life.
Khloé took to her app to share how she feels about the issue:
"I don't support racism or discrimination of any kind and I especially don't understand why some people are still against interracial relationships. Like who the F cares anymore?! It's so crazy because we're all human beings capable of love so why does skin colour have anything to do with it?"
Khloé doesn't discriminate in her romantic relationships, and it's still pretty insane that we've come so far only to have certain people still upset about romances across racial lines. Her famous family agrees that love is love, with several other members of her family also in their own interracial relationships.
Kim told Rolling Stone that her father, the late Robert Kardashian, wanted to prepare her for the challenges she might face while dating a person of a different race: "[My dad] explained to me that he's had a lot of interracial friends, and it might not be the easiest relationship," Kim told the magazine. "He said I should prepare myself for people to say things to me." Sadly, it seems that people are still saying things to people who find love outside of their race.
Khloé's brother-in-law Kanye West shared his own struggles with people not understanding his marriage to Kim at the Cannes Lion festival:
"Two years of people not understanding an interracial relationship, two years of people not understanding the idea of the art world meets the pop world, you have to take the lash and be able to swim in the backlash," says the rapper of his relationship. "‘I still take a bashing for the "Bound" video [which featured Kim.] I always say that if Vogue had come out before the Bound video then everyone would have been like 'Oh it’s OK' and that’s the endorsement."
The ignorant people of the world can take several seats, because the Kardashians and company have no time for bigotry.
