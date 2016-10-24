Khloé Kardashian's Tea Drawer Is Crazy (In The Best Way)

In the post on her site, Khloé says she keeps the tea on hand mainly for entertaining guests.



"People get so excited to try new teas. I always see them standing in my pantry for like, five minutes staring," she writes. Hate to question your logic, Khlo, but do you think they're excited to try teas, or just in awe of this organised tea drawer? Our money is on the latter.



Check out the drawer below. If you saw that in someone's home, wouldn't you be mesmerised?