The Internet Wants To Collectively Hug Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has rarely been spotted in public since she was robbed in Paris. But a new photo of one such sighting has her fans even more worried about Kim. The photo shows an incredibly morose looking Kardashian getting some ice cream with her BFF Jonathan Cheban. Maybe it's her solemn expression. Or perhaps it's the fact that not even rainbow sprinkles can boost her mood, but the reality star seems even more upset than she did when she briefly appeared at a restaurant earlier this month. Many of her fans turned to Twitter to show their affection, as she continues to deal with the emotional aftermath of her robbery.
Advertisement
Kim supporters have been tweeting offers for group hugs and well wishes to the reality star, since the ice cream photo began circulating online.
It's actually said how much I miss Kim Kardashian :(((( come back x— Anna Hammond (@Anna__Hammond) October 25, 2016
Kardashian is still taking it easy after the robbery, putting everything from her app to her social media presence on hold. But maybe one of her friends or family members can let her know that there are a lot of people out there hoping she's okay.
Advertisement