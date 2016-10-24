Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers about the season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead. Consider yourself warned.
Per usual, the showrunners of The Walking Dead pulled out a twist we didn't really see coming in last night's season 7 premiere. While many fans of the show correctly predicted that Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) would be the poor sap on the other end of Negan's bat, the fact that Glenn (Steven Yeun) met the same fate was just...cruel.
Yes, the man who somehow survived being knocked into a heaving mass of zombies was next on Negan's chopping block. And though that's exactly what happens in the original comic, fans couldn't help but lose their shit all over Twitter.
What does Yeun, one of the few remaining original cast members, have to say about his character's gory death by baseball bat?
“You read that comic, you kind of don’t want that to go to anyone else," Yeun told Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick, according to Entertainment Weekly. "It’s such an iconic moment and I think I even said, ‘Don’t give that to anybody else.’ It’s such a gnarly thing to say but sincerely, living that out was very wild but at the same time, that moment happening and being realised on television in a different medium, and to do it in the way that we did it I think is brave and at the same time super-affecting. And for me, that was the motivation to be like, ‘Yeah, that sounds great.’”
What about Maggie, Steven? What about baseball fans who are really going to struggle to watch the World Series now?
"I think Glenn died in a very Glenn way,” Yeun added. “Still not thinking about himself. It’s appropriate that he ends there, and it’s also appropriate that he kind of puts those last words out there as a final, ‘Look out for each other.’”
Rest in peace, Glenn.
