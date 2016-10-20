A friend of Jennifer Lawrence's reportedly told People the actress is dating director Darren Aronofsky. "They’ve been hanging out and are casually dating," they said.
"Jennifer and Darren have tried to keep things low-key and under wraps but they are really into each other," a source similarly told The Sun. "Recently Jennifer was working on a gruelling project and she relied on Darren for support and they were in constant contact. It seemed to show they were the real deal."
Aronofsky is famous for his work on movies including Black Swan, Noah, The Wrestler, and Requiem for a Dream. He also wrote and directed a currently untitled film starring Lawrence, Ed Harris, and Javier Bardem this summer. People shared a photo of the two at lunch in August.
Lawrence and Coldplay's Chris Martin broke up in 2014. Neither she nor Aronofsky has confirmed the new relationship.
"Jennifer and Darren have tried to keep things low-key and under wraps but they are really into each other," a source similarly told The Sun. "Recently Jennifer was working on a gruelling project and she relied on Darren for support and they were in constant contact. It seemed to show they were the real deal."
Aronofsky is famous for his work on movies including Black Swan, Noah, The Wrestler, and Requiem for a Dream. He also wrote and directed a currently untitled film starring Lawrence, Ed Harris, and Javier Bardem this summer. People shared a photo of the two at lunch in August.
Lawrence and Coldplay's Chris Martin broke up in 2014. Neither she nor Aronofsky has confirmed the new relationship.
Advertisement