Michelle Obama Wore A Chainmail Versace Gown To Her Final State Dinner

First Lady Michelle Obama is an icon for her speeches, her work promoting education for young girls, and of course, her fashion. At every event, the Let Girls Learn founder breaks the internet with her unforgettable looks, especially when it comes to state dinners.
FLOTUS attended her last state dinner ever Tuesday night, in honour of visiting Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini. And she rocked a look we won't soon forget: a rose gold chainmail Versace gown.
This breathtaking getup was custom-designed for her by Donatella Versace, who was "humbled and honoured" to have the opportunity to dress the First Lady. The gown sports asymmetrical off-the-shoulder sleeves, with the dress draping down her chest before gathering at the waist. Every movement sets off a shimmer.
“Today is bittersweet for Michelle and I because this marks the final official visit and state dinner of my presidency,” President Barack Obama said earlier in the day, according to the Huffington Post. “But it’s OK. We saved the best for last.” It's clear he meant both the festivities and the fashion, since this might just be his wife's most incredible look yet.
That's not to say the First Lady didn't impress at past state dinners. Rather, she has a whole roster of breathtaking looks, from an embellished Naeem Khan dress back in 2009 to a sleek black Vera Wang Collection mermaid gown just last year.
