The rumour mill is in overdrive about who will host The Great British Bake Off 2.0 when it moves to Channel 4 and loses its current presenters Mel and Sue.
Last year's winner, Nadiya Hussain, was a favourite until last week when it was announced that she had signed a deal with the BBC, and other reports pointed to comedians Jo Brand, Dawn French, and Jennifer Saunders.
But one name has floated to the top of the sea of speculation.
Actor and comedian Richard Ayoade is the leading candidate to take over as presenter of the show, according to numerous reports.
Ayoade is best-known for his quirky sense of humour and for playing the socially awkward Maurice Moss in Channel 4's The IT Crowd as well as directing films including Submarine. He also starred in The Mighty Boosh and Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace.
“Richard is a really popular choice at the minute, as many think he’s got a great character that would bring a great spark to the show," a source told The Sun.
“He’s got a wonderful off-beat sense of humour, which would really fit the change of channel – and would no doubt be a popular choice with viewers too. It’s still early days, but he is definitely up there and now the leading candidate.”
Of the show's current line up, only Paul Hollywood will be following the dough (boom boom) to Channel 4.
The BBC is reportedly creating a rival baking show that could be on air before GBBO 2.0 launches on Channel 4, reported The Guardian recently.
Maybe they could ask Chris O'Dowd or Katherine Parkinson to front it, for an IT Crowd alumni face off?
