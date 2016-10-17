Zayn's Ex-Fiancée Says He Dumped Her Over Text

Zayn may have more in common in Joe Jonas than we previously thought.
The former boy bander is currently dating Jonas' ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. And like Jonas, he's just earned a reputation for ending relationships in a totally crappy way.
While Jonas famously dumped onetime girlfriend Taylor Swift in a very brief phone call, Zayn is accused of going a step further. According to his ex-fiancée, Perrie Edwards of girl group Little Mix, the singer broke off their engagement over text message. Ouch.
Edwards confirms the low blow in an excerpt from Little Mix's new book, Our World, the Daily Mail reports.
"It was horrible, the worst time in my life," Edwards wrote of the 2015 split. "A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that."
Here's the full paragraph of what Perrie said in #OurWorld (via: @pezzailoveyou). 😕 pic.twitter.com/gvbAzesr9o— LM Music Facts (@musicfacts_LM) October 16, 2016
Edwards may be getting her revenge, though, Little Mix's latest single happens to be called "Shout Out To My Ex." Said song includes Edwards singing about "fakin' it" in the bedroom and hoping that her ex's new lover is having "better sex." Burn.
