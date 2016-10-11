Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind Is Making A Return

Remember Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind? Of course you do! Michel Gondry's much-loved, genre-avoiding, science-fiction rom-com is regarded as one of the finest films of the twenty-first century. Now, the unforgettable characters - Kate Winslet's Clementine with her My Little Pony hair and Jim Carrey's awkward loner Joel - might be making a return... to the small screen.
The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Steve Golin, a producer on the original 2004 film, is working on a television adaptation. Sadly, original screenwriter Charlie Kaufman won't be involved, instead handing over script duties to Zev Borow.
It remains a mystery how they intend to transfer this high concept film into a series, but it's certainly an interesting idea. The original film, which took its title from Alexander Pope's 1717 poem "Eloisa to Abelard", followed the relationship of two lovers (Winslet and Carrey) who erase their memories of one another to get over their break up.
We'll meet them in Montauk...
