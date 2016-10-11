This Kim Kardashian Robbery Costume Is Not Okay

We'd say this was "too soon," but we don't think there will every be an appropriate time to dress up like Kim Kardashian getting robbed in Paris. However, costume company Costumeish wants customers to do just that with their "Parisian heist robbery victim" kit, on sale for $69.99.
While, for legal reasons probably, the kit doesn't refer to the Kardashian by name, it's clearly a crude representation of the victim, who was robbed at gunpoint a week ago. The 35-year-old was bound, gagged, and locked in the bathroom while robbers dressed as policemen stole over $8.5 million of jewelry. This distasteful kit comes with sunglasses, a long black wig, a "white short sexy robe," and two feet of rope.
This isn't the first time Costumeish has pushed buttons. The Daily Mail reports that last year they released a "foxy Megyn's bloody tampon" outfit inspired by Donald Trump's comments against Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.
The website describes the costume as just having "some fun with pop culture," but its obvious nod to "America's goddess of all things glamorous" shows that they're clearly making light of a very serious situation. While it's everyone's prerogative to dress up however they want for the upcoming holiday, there are so many better options.
While, for legal reasons probably, the kit doesn't refer to the Kardashian by name, it's clearly a crude representation of the victim, who was robbed at gunpoint a week ago. The 35-year-old was bound, gagged, and locked in the bathroom while robbers dressed as policemen stole over $8.5 million of jewelry. This distasteful kit comes with sunglasses, a long black wig, a "white short sexy robe," and two feet of rope.
This isn't the first time Costumeish has pushed buttons. The Daily Mail reports that last year they released a "foxy Megyn's bloody tampon" outfit inspired by Donald Trump's comments against Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.
The website describes the costume as just having "some fun with pop culture," but its obvious nod to "America's goddess of all things glamorous" shows that they're clearly making light of a very serious situation. While it's everyone's prerogative to dress up however they want for the upcoming holiday, there are so many better options.
Advertisement