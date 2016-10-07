The first trailer for the new season of cult sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror has landed – and it's as eerie as you'd expect.
Charlie Brooker's hit show, now in its third series, has moved from Channel 4 to Netflix and will premier on the streaming service on the 21st of October.
The trailer includes appearances from Bryce Dallas Howard, Mackenzie Davis, James Norton and Michael Kelly.
The show's third season will be a six-part anthology and features both British and American locations and actors. Other big names include Kelly Macdonald, Alice Eve and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Details of the plot haven't been revealed, but the trailer hints that we can expect an alarming insight into the perils of modern technology.
There will reportedly include episodes on our society's social media obsession, A.I. intelligence and global warming.
Brooker said the new series will depict an eye-opening vision of the future. “Usually if something is so horrendous that people are staggering away, I’m kind of like, ‘Yay! Mission accomplished!’” he told Indiewire recently.
“We always want to elicit a response. Not all our episodes are just sort of bleak fests and the like. We’ve got a little bit more variety this time around. But certainly we want a response from the viewer.”
The off-screen talent for this season is also impressive, with director Joe Wright, 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenburg and actor and writer Rashida Jones all taking part, reported The Guardian.
