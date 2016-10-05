Ryan Reynolds' First Post-Baby Tweet Is Hilarious

Less than a week after the birth of his second child, Ryan Reynolds is back on Twitter reminding fans why they need to be following him.
After Hugh Jackman tweeted out a photo of his upcoming Wolverine film, Logan, which features the titular character holding a small hand, Reynold's couldn't help but comment on it.
"That's my hand holding Logan's in the new poster. #tender," the Deadpool actor tweeted out.
Deadpool and Wolverine do exist in the same Marvel Universe. Plus, Reynold's foul-mouthed hero did rock a tiny hand for a portion of last year's hit film. So the new dad's joke is somewhat based in (film) reality.
Reynolds isn't the only multi-tasking new parent in his family. His wife, Blake Lively, attended a friend's wedding within days of giving birth. Not even doubling the number of kids in their house can slow down this Hollywood power couple. Check out all out in the slides, ahead.
